Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 108,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,196 shares.The stock last traded at $7.48 and had previously closed at $7.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

