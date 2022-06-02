Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

