Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 2,544,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,913. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.