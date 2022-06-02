Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.72. 8,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Owlet by 2,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owlet in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

