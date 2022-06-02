Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $845.58

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 845.58 ($10.70) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.25). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.47), with a volume of 291,065 shares changing hands.

OXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.54) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 569.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 843.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of £471.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09.

In related news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.22) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,822.08). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 3,915 shares of Oxford Biomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($25,162.20).

About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.