Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 27,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $106,165.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,493,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,302.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,352 shares of company stock worth $982,857 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

