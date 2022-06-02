PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.21)-$(0.17) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

