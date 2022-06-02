PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.41 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of PD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

