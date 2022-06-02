PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE PD traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 2,103,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.23.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

