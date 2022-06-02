PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 14,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 208,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

