Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Update

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 317,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,721. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAM. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

