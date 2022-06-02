Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) target price on the stock.
PAF stock opened at GBX 19.98 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.88. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £383.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.
About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)
