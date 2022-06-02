Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) target price on the stock.

PAF stock opened at GBX 19.98 ($0.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.88. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £383.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.