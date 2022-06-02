Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435,442 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Paramount Group worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

