Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.74

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.74 and traded as high as C$38.03. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$37.82, with a volume of 96,049 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 3.6900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$416,366.19. Insiders sold a total of 85,819 shares of company stock worth $2,743,069 over the last 90 days.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

