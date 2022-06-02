Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Trading Down 5.6%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.78. 2,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

