PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $245,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,655. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,395. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.74. PDC Energy has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $83.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

