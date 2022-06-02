PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,800 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Novanta by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,121,000 after purchasing an additional 71,544 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth about $161,145,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Novanta Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
