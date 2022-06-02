PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,588 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Yelp worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 31.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

NYSE YELP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.