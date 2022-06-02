PDT Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Textainer Group by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

