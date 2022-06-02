PDT Partners LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,510 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $7,098,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,527.75%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

