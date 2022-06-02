PDT Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Trupanion worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $68,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,997. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRUP opened at $65.22 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

