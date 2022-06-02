PDT Partners LLC Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $293.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.76 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

