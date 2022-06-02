PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LendingTree by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $60.23 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $228.81. The company has a market cap of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

