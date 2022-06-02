PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of nCino worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 92,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

