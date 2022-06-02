PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 15,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $556.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

