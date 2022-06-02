PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,628 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
IBP stock opened at $94.10 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $141.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.
Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.