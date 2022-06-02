PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of LendingClub worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $48,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in LendingClub by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,746,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,003. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,488. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

