Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,135. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

