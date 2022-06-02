Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 526,650 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,677,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 658,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,055. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.