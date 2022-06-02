Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.69

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 172397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.
Several research analysts have commented on PMT shares. Stifel Firstegy raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The company has a market cap of C$95.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
