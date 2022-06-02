PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.