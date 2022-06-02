PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 75,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

