PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,024.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $630,037.01 and approximately $90,024.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,517.25 or 1.00029183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

