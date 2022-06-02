Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. 1,407,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,265. The stock has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.