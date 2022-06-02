Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $167.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

