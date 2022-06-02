Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $6,297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

