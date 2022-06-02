Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $253.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.85.

MRTX stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

