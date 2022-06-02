Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock worth $366,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

