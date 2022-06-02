Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after buying an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $210.57 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $179.05 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.11.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

