Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,240,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 23,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,840 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,011,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $140.11. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

