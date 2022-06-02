Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of PLG opened at $1.83 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.78.
