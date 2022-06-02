Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of PLG opened at $1.83 on Monday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

About Platinum Group Metals (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.