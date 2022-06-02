PlayGame Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,433.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $237,813.49 and approximately $1,433.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

