PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 4.8%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. 24,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 526,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $60,134.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 352,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,639 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

