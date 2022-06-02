PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.49. 199,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth about $15,929,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

