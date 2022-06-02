Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 196,200 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.