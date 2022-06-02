Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 23,606 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 471.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

H&R Block Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.