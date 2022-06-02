Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,849 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

