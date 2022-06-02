Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

