Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

