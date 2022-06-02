Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Globant were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $457,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 349,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Globant by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after acquiring an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average of $248.45. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

