Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $765,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after purchasing an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after acquiring an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 878,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,881,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

